ITI and Tech Mahindra sign MoU to create next generation wireless solutions

ITI and Tech Mahindra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in the areas of 4G & 5G smart networks, Smart Cities and Health Care services.

ITI and Tech Mahindra will collaborate to create Make in India stack as part of this MoU for the upcoming 4G & 5G opportunities in India. ITI, with more than seven decades of experience in manufacturing will productionise the 4G upgradeable to 5G Radio Access Network & related equipment in line with government's initiative of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Tech Mahindra will be responsible for providing the software IPs, implementation and integration services, operations and maintenance services.

This partnership intends to jointly build a framework that will provide solutions of the upcoming wireless technologies to different telecom service providers in the country and also address business opportunities globally.

