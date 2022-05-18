Themis Medicare climbs after Viralex gets add on approval from DCGI

Themis Medicare rose 3.37% to Rs 857.80 after the company announced the add on approval for drug "Viralex" by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Viralex (Inosine Pranobex) is an immunomodulatory agent with broad spectrum antiviral properties. It is used in treating Influenza and other Acute Viral Respiratory Infections (AVRI), Mucocutaneous herpes, Genital wart and Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE).

Earlier Viralex was approved by DCGI for restricted emergency use in Covid 19 patients based on the results of two Randomized controlled trials (RCT) in 499 Indian patients.

"Viralex strengthens the immune system through modulation of T-cell proliferation, T-cell function, natural killer cell activity, phagocytosis, and also by modulating certain cytokines, and enhances body's immune response to various viral infections," Themis Medicare said in a statement.

The company will manufacture the drug at an EU-GMP-certified facility, and the medication is available on prescription in the form of a 500 mg tablet at an affordable price.

Themis Medicare is a pharma company specializing in the development of complex molecules. It has a diversified business model with presence across the B2B model and strong presence in domestic B2C market. The Company also has a significant export presence in the RoW geographies.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Themis Medicare rose 5.95% to Rs 12.46 crore on 44.87% rise in net sales to Rs 94.92 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

