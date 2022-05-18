SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 740, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.24% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 740, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16233.7. The Sensex is at 54280.79, down 0.07%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has slipped around 6.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15810.5, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 740.8, up 0.86% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 26.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.24% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 42.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)