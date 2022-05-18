Mphasis Ltd spurts 1.72%, gains for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2619, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.14% in last one year as compared to a 8.01% gain in NIFTY and a 16.1% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2619, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16233.7. The Sensex is at 54280.79, down 0.07%. Mphasis Ltd has dropped around 8.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30218.7, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

