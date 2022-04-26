Thomas Cook (India) opens a Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Ghaziabad

Thomas Cook (India) opened a Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in the city centre of Ghaziabad to capitalise on the strong and growing potential of the city and region.

Thomas Cook India's strong distribution and reach in Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, now stands at 12 consumer access centres: 6 owned branches and 6 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets. In addition to serving Ghaziabad, the outlet will also serve as a hub for nearby business and residential areas of Indirapuram, Vaishali, Noida Extension, Surya Vihar, Karkardooma, Meerut and Hapur.

