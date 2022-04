Biocon Biologics secures 3-year contract from Ministry of Health, Malaysia

For supply of its range of insulin 'Insugen'

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced that its subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia has been awarded a three-year contract valued at USD 90 million for its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen, by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.

Biocon Sdn. Bhd. will manufacture and supply its range of insulins to its partners Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech, a leading pharmaceutical and biotech company in Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics' Insugen formulations will be available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices and health clinics.

