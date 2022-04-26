Biocon Biologics secures 3-year contract from Ministry of Health, Malaysia

-
ALSO READ
Insulin Glargine to be offered by Walgreens Prescription Savings Club
Biocon introduces Semglee & Insulin Glargine injections in the U.S. market
Biocon gains on receiving EU CHMP's positive opinion on Inpremzia
Eris Life jumps after JV with MJ Biopharm for insulin market foray
Biocon Q3 PAT spurts 18% to Rs 220 cr
-
For supply of its range of insulin 'Insugen'Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced that its subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia has been awarded a three-year contract valued at USD 90 million for its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen, by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.
Biocon Sdn. Bhd. will manufacture and supply its range of insulins to its partners Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech, a leading pharmaceutical and biotech company in Malaysia.
Biocon Biologics' Insugen formulations will be available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices and health clinics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU