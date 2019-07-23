Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals announces cessation of director

-
With effect from 22 July 2019Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals announced that C S Mani (DIN: 00031968), Independent Director has resigned from the Board of the Company vide his resignation letter dated 22 July, 2019. Accordingly, C S Mani ceased to be an Independent Director from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 22 July, 2019.
