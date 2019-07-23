JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Va Tech Wabag bags order worth Rs 1187 cr from BUIDCO
Business Standard

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals announces cessation of director

Capital Market 

With effect from 22 July 2019

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals announced that C S Mani (DIN: 00031968), Independent Director has resigned from the Board of the Company vide his resignation letter dated 22 July, 2019. Accordingly, C S Mani ceased to be an Independent Director from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 22 July, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 10:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU