Va Tech Wabag bags order worth Rs 1187 cr from BUIDCO

Va Tech Wabag has secured an order worth Rs 1187 crore from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation ('BUIDCO') under the prestigious National Mission for Clean Ganga ('NMCG') Scheme to develop Sewage Treatment Plants ('STP') of 150 MLD capacity along with sewerage network of over 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna, one of the most populous cities on the banks of River Ganga.

In Digha, the scope comprises of designing and building a 100 MLD STP, Interception & Diversion Work, two Sewage Pumping Stations and survey, redesigning & building new sewerage network of about 300 kilometers.

In Kankarbagh, the scope comprises of designing and building a 50 MLD STP, Flow Diversion Works & all appurtenant structures and survey, redesigning & building new sewerage network of about 150 kilometres. This project comprises of a Design, Build and Operate ('DBO') scope worth Rs 940 crore and Hybrid Annuity scope worth around Rs 247 crore.

