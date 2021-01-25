Thomas Cook signs strategic agreement with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation

-
Thomas Cook India has signed a strategic agreement with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation to enhance visibility and visits to the destination.
With Maldives having re-opened its borders in July 2020, Thomas Cook India has witnessed an encouraging increase in demand/interest. To catalyse this demand, its strategic agreement with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation intends to create high visibility and steer India's demand potential towards Maldives.
And Maldives holds special appeal for Indians: from its pristine blue waters, stunning panoramic vistas, exotic marine life and exciting-fun water sports to its exclusive island resort stays with unique water bungalows/ocean villas. It is also a preferred destination for the celebration of special occasions, weddings and honeymoons as well. Thomas Cook India intends to extend its marcom to its wide range of viable consumer segments across Leisure, B-Leisure and Corporate MICE spanning India's metros as well as Tier 2 & 3 source markets.
