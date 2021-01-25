Kiri Industries starts first phase commercial production at Vadodara plant

-
ALSO READ
Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.44% in the September 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Goa Carbon spurts after Q2 net loss narrows
-
From 25 January 2021Kiri Industries has started the first phase of commercial production of Specialty Intermediates at plant located at Vadodara from 25 January, 2021.
The combined installed capacity of the first phase of the new plant is 6000 MTPA, which shall add several new products in Dyes Intermediates & Specialty Chemicals sector with incremental revenue of about Rs. 300 crores considering full capacity utilization progressively in the next few months and considering current price levels in the market.
This Specialty Intermediate plant shall reduce dependency on Chinese supplies and shall make the company self-reliant on several raw materials requirements. The Company shall utilize around 30% production for its own consumption and remaining 70% production shall be sold in domestic and international markets for dyestuff, pharmaceuticals and chemical sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU