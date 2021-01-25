Kiri Industries starts first phase commercial production at Vadodara plant

From 25 January 2021

Kiri Industries has started the first phase of commercial production of Specialty Intermediates at plant located at Vadodara from 25 January, 2021.

The combined installed capacity of the first phase of the new plant is 6000 MTPA, which shall add several new products in Dyes Intermediates & Specialty Chemicals sector with incremental revenue of about Rs. 300 crores considering full capacity utilization progressively in the next few months and considering current price levels in the market.

This Specialty Intermediate plant shall reduce dependency on Chinese supplies and shall make the company self-reliant on several raw materials requirements. The Company shall utilize around 30% production for its own consumption and remaining 70% production shall be sold in domestic and international markets for dyestuff, pharmaceuticals and chemical sector.

