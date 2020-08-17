Thyrocare Technologies hits 52-week high on large volumes

Thyrocare Technologies surged 18.05% to Rs 831.55 amid heavy volumes.

On the BSE, the counter clocked a volume of 1.31 lakh shares as against its average trading volume of 0.12 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock jumped 19% to hit a high of Rs 838.35 on BSE today. However, only 15% of the total traded quantity is marked for delivery as per BSE data at 14:58 IST.

On the NSE, the scrip jumped 19.14% to Rs 839.90. The counter clocked a volume of 33.02 lakh shares as compared with its average trading volume of 1.40 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock spurt 19.99% to hit a high of Rs 845.9 on NSE in trade today. Only 10.26% of the total traded quantity is marked for delivery as per NSE data at 15:00 IST.

Thyrocare Technologies is a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 1.6 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.33 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales declined 3.93% to Rs 101.44 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

