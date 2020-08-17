Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, GE T&D India Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2020.

Yes Bank Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 14.32 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 460.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 505.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd crashed 4.89% to Rs 29.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE T&D India Ltd tumbled 4.70% to Rs 102.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14246 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd corrected 4.22% to Rs 1240.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60981 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd plummeted 4.14% to Rs 1590. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59280 shares in the past one month.

