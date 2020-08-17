Compuage Infocom Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Autolite (India) Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd and Shiva Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2020.

Autolite (India) Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd and Shiva Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2020.

Compuage Infocom Ltd lost 9.13% to Rs 11.45 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 57378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26758 shares in the past one month.

Autolite (India) Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 19.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3727 shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd crashed 7.04% to Rs 49.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9902 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd pared 6.42% to Rs 11.51. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1234 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd plummeted 6.34% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2583 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)