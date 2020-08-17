Volumes jump at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw volume of 19.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares

Sun TV Network Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Thermax Ltd, NTPC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 August 2020.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw volume of 19.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.30% to Rs.784.60. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 170.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.20% to Rs.428.95. Volumes stood at 24.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 119.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.82% to Rs.148.25. Volumes stood at 9.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45622 shares. The stock increased 5.46% to Rs.790.00. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd saw volume of 906.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 143.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.03% to Rs.95.50. Volumes stood at 254.05 lakh shares in the last session.

