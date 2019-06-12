JUST IN
Business Standard

Tiger Logistics (India) gets revision in ratings outlook from CARE

Capital Market 

Tiger Logistics (India) announced that CARE Ratings has revised the outlook of credit rating to the company as under -

Long term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Negative (Rating reaffirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Negative / CARE A3 (Rating reaffirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 18:04 IST

