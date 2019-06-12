Tiger Logistics (India) gets revision in ratings outlook from CARE

-
ALSO READ
S E Power gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE
Bharat Financial Inclusion gets revision in credit ratings for bank facilities
Simplex Infra cracks as rating agency revises outlook
Asahi Songwon Colors gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE Ratings
Amines & Plasticizers receives credit ratings for bank facilities
-
Tiger Logistics (India) announced that CARE Ratings has revised the outlook of credit rating to the company as under -
Long term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Negative (Rating reaffirmed; outlook revised from Stable)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Negative / CARE A3 (Rating reaffirmed; outlook revised from Stable)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU