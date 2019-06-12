JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

National Stock Exchange Of India standalone net profit rises 37.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

BEE assigns Grade 1 ESCO accreditation to Tata Power

Capital Market 

Bureau of Energy Efficiency BEE has assigned Grade 1 ESCO grading rating to Tata Power in recognition of their ESCO (Energy Service Company) business performance. BEE an autonomous body constituted under the Ministry of Power, is responsible for driving policies and strategies for the overall reduction the energy intensity of the India economy.

A Grade 1 rating for energy audit and energy efficiency project implementation business, indicates a 'Very High' ability to implement energy saving measures for customers. There this accreditation formally recognizes Tata Power's ability to conduct detail energy audits and implement projects to improve energy efficiency for all types of energy-intensive businesses that in turn translates into improved financials, productivity and reduced carbon footprint for its customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU