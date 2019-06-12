Power Finance Corporation raises USD 1 bn from international bond market

-
Power Finance Corporation has successfully tapped international market and raised USD 1 billion through Reg- S bonds in one go.
This was the PFC's first issuance in the international market after successful acquisition of Government of India holding in REC.
The issuance attracted a strong and diversified order book indicating investor's confidence towards PFC's differentiated credit despite volatile market conditions and concerns over Indian NBFI sector.
The USD 1 billion Reg- S transaction was executed through two tranches. The 5 year tranche for USD 400 million @3.87% at a reoffer spread of 195 bps over 5 year UST and 10 year tranche for USD 600 million @4.577% at a reoffer spread of 242.5 bps over 10 year UST.
