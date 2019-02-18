Tiger Logistics (India) to handle international logistics for Maruti Suzuki India

Tiger (India) has been appointed L. S. P. ( Service Provider) of for their international requirement.

With this the Company aims to strengthen its position in the Auto Logistics Sector.

Further, the Company has also been appointed by one of the renowned International auto makers as L. S. P. (Logistics Service Provider).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)