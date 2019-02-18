JUST IN
Apunka Invest Commercial to acquire Panorama Studios under loan conversion agreement
Tiger Logistics (India) to handle international logistics for Maruti Suzuki India

Tiger Logistics (India) has been appointed L. S. P. (Logistics Service Provider) of Maruti Suzuki India for their international logistics requirement.

With this the Company aims to strengthen its position in the Auto Logistics Sector.

Further, the Company has also been appointed by one of the renowned International auto makers as L. S. P. (Logistics Service Provider).

