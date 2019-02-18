Titagarh Wagons secures order worth Rs 1740.60 cr in Italy

Wagons announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Italy, Firema S. P.

A has been awarded the 'Letter of Acceptance' for design, manufacture and supply of 54 units of Metro for Ferrovia Circumetnea, The total value of the LoA is Euro 216 million (approx. Rs 1740.60 crore).

The order book of Firema now stands at Euro 320 million (approx. Rs 2578.56 crore).

