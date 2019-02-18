Maruti Suzuki implements globally accepted IMDS system to comply with ELV regulations

Maruti started practice of controlling the use of Substances of Concern (SoC) for mass production vehicles. Now, with the implementation of globally acclaimed (IMDS), Maruti will be able to meet international norms and quantify recoverable and recyclable materials in its' vehicles.

Using IMDS, data related to materials used for are collected, maintained, analysed and archived.

It facilitates meeting the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) obligations placed on automobile manufacturers by national and international standards, laws and regulations.

The avoidance of SoC using the tool has been started with the recently launched WagonR and it will progressively continue for all future models. Simply put, WagonR and all upcoming models would be minimum 95% recoverable and 85% recyclable, ahead of regulations in

An ELV-compliant vehicle aims at limiting the use of SoC such as lead, hexavalent chromium, mercury and cadmium, among others, in vehicles. It also promotes recycling and recovery of materials used to manufacture a vehicle.

Maruti is closely working and supporting its vendor partners to establish an efficient SoC management system as well.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)