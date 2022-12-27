Time Technoplast spurts on bagging repeat order from Adani Total Gas

Time Technoplast surged 10.55% to Rs 92.70 after the company secured a repeat order worth Rs 75 crore from Adani Total Gas.

Time Technoplast announced that it has received repeat order from Adani Total Gas for supplying CNG cascades made from type-IV composite cylinder. The order is valued at approximately Rs 75 crore. The delivery of these cascades will begin from January 2023.

Time Technoplast is a multinational company and one of the leading manufacturer of technology based polymer and composite products. It has strong presence in Asia & MENA regions with presence in 10 different countries outside India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast declined 0.91% to Rs 49.83 crore on 11.97% rise in net sales to Rs 1023.99 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

