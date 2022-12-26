Central Bank of India hits the roof as board OKs bonds issue of Rs 1,500-cr

-
Central Bank of India was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 30.85 after the bank said that its board has approved raise of capital through issuance of non-convertible base III compliant tier II bonds upto Rs 1,500 crore.The board approved to raise capital through issuance of non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured base III compliant tier II bonds Rs 1,500 crore with a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option upto Rs 1,000 crore during the FY 22-23.
The company said that the issue is subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.
Central Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India holds 93.08% stake in the bank.
The state-run lender's net profit rose 27.26% to Rs 318.17 crore on 8.24% increase in total income to Rs 7,064.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
