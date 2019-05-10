JUST IN
Timex Group India standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 58.20 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India declined 32.46% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.80% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 241.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 207.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.2055.11 6 241.63207.30 17 OPM %10.4615.50 -4.665.08 - PBDT5.818.08 -28 9.959.19 8 PBT5.377.67 -30 8.357.52 11 NP5.187.67 -32 7.467.52 -1

