Sundram Fasteners standalone net profit rises 15.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 962.44 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 15.04% to Rs 109.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 962.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 921.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.95% to Rs 437.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 367.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 3853.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3315.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales962.44921.56 4 3853.133315.16 16 OPM %18.3117.97 -19.1218.72 - PBDT175.80170.89 3 729.87617.80 18 PBT145.95145.72 0 620.02519.73 19 NP109.5495.22 15 437.12367.47 19
