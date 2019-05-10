Sundram Fasteners standalone net profit rises 15.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 962.44 crore

Net profit of rose 15.04% to Rs 109.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 962.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 921.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.95% to Rs 437.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 367.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 3853.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3315.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

