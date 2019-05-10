Esab India standalone net profit rises 78.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 180.90 crore

Net profit of India rose 78.02% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 180.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 153.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.02% to Rs 57.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 671.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 543.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

180.90153.59671.63543.5613.437.0211.739.6826.1814.6995.5264.6123.5012.2184.8254.5216.369.1957.5937.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)