Esab India standalone net profit rises 78.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 180.90 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 78.02% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 180.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 153.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.02% to Rs 57.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 671.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 543.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales180.90153.59 18 671.63543.56 24 OPM %13.437.02 -11.739.68 - PBDT26.1814.69 78 95.5264.61 48 PBT23.5012.21 92 84.8254.52 56 NP16.369.19 78 57.5937.15 55
