Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 35.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 164.24 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 35.62% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 164.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.09% to Rs 31.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 626.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 567.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales164.24150.63 9 626.85567.82 10 OPM %7.8214.69 -9.629.66 - PBDT11.8420.31 -42 53.3549.65 7 PBT8.8817.44 -49 41.6138.00 10 NP8.9313.87 -36 31.1727.32 14
