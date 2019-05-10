Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 35.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 164.24 crore

Net profit of declined 35.62% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 164.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.09% to Rs 31.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 626.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 567.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

