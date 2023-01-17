Tinplate Company Q3 PAT declines 61% YoY

-
Tinplate Company of India announced that its net profit declined 61.7% to Rs 36.38 crore on 18.7% decrease in net sales to Rs 867.06 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.Profit before tax slipped 61.7% to Rs 48.70 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 127.02 crore in Q3 FY22
Total expense declined by 12.84% YoY to Rs 926.32 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 687.52 crore (down 15.23% YoY), while finance cost was at Rs 2.62 crore (up 32.99% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 40.15 crore (up 14.35% YoY), during the quarter.
Tinplate Company of India is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Electrolytic Tin Mill products. The scrip was down 0.58% to Rs 349.55 on the BSE.
