FMCG shares edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 142.89 points or 0.89% at 16134.02 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, ADF Foods Ltd (up 6.04%), BCL Industries Ltd (up 3.06%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 2.47%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 2.43%),Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 2.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KRBL Ltd (up 1.75%), Manorama Industries Ltd (up 1.54%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.28%), Dabur India Ltd (up 0.89%), and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 0.78%).

On the other hand, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 1.86%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 1.64%), and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.53%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 265.84 or 0.44% at 60358.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.35 points or 0.38% at 17963.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57.36 points or 0.2% at 28772.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.32 points or 0.23% at 8937.34.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 192 were unchanged.

