Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 51.26 points or 1.14% at 4535.52 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.46%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.8%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.52%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.35%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.3%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.23%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.17%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.99%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 265.84 or 0.44% at 60358.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.35 points or 0.38% at 17963.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57.36 points or 0.2% at 28772.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.32 points or 0.23% at 8937.34.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 192 were unchanged.

