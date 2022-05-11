Tips Industries fixes record date for scheme of arrangement and demerger

-
-
Record date is 21 May 2022Tips Industries has fixed 21 May 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company to whom the fully paid-up Equity Shares of Tips Films will be issued and allotted, in consideration of the demerger of Film Division business (as defined in the Scheme) into and with Tips Films. Shareholders of Tips Industries shall be entitled to receive of 1 (one) equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up of Tips Films for every 3 (three) equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid up held in Tips Industries, as per Scheme of Arrangement and demerger.
