Titan Company, Godrej Properties, NBCC (India) in focus

The board of Titan Company decided to request the Favre Leuba AG (FLAG) management to scale down the operations of the company substantially with immediate effect so that further investments from Titan to FLAG cease as early as possible.

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Whitefield, Bangalore. Spread across approximately 18 acres, this project will offer 0.22 million square meters (2.4 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

NBCC (India) said it has secured the total business of Rs 324.81 crore in the month of November 2020.

Cupid said it has received a purchase order from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited for supply of "Covid - 19 Antigen Based Rapid Test Kits" worth Rs 8.27 crore.

Goa Carbon said its total calcined petroleum coke production stood at 14,309.200 MT in November 2020.

