Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, Apollo Hospital, Tata Chemicals

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nettle Infrastructure Investments, acquired an additional equity stake of about 4.94% in Bharti lnfratel on Wednesday, 2 December 2020. As on 20 November 2020, Nettle Infrastructure Investments held 13.68% in Bharti Infratel.

Bharti Infratel: The company informed that due to unavoidable reasons, Manish Dawar would not be able to join the company as the chief financial officer.

Apollo Hospital Enterprises: The company's board approved the proposal to raise upto Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches through further issue of securities on a preferential allotment basis and/or through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Wipro: The IT major announced that it has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

Tata Chemicals: On Wednesday (2 December), promoter Tata Sons bought 18,07,245 shares (0.7% equity) of Tata Chemicals at Rs 420.92 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. It held 29.39% stake in the company at the end of September.

Snowman Logistics: On Wednesday (2 December), Adani Logistics sold 9,59,356 equity shares of the company at Rs 55.64 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. Adani Logistics held 26% stake in the company at the end of September.

Indoco Remedies: On Wednesday (2 December), Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 5 lakh shares (0.54% equity) of the company at Rs 265.31 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. OHM Juniper Longterm Fund was the seller of these shares at same price.

Fermenta Biotech: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Fermenta Biotech USA, has acquired a membership interest in AGD Nutrition for an aggregate consideration of $1,260,500.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)