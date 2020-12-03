Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, Apollo Hospital, Tata Chemicals

-
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nettle Infrastructure Investments, acquired an additional equity stake of about 4.94% in Bharti lnfratel on Wednesday, 2 December 2020. As on 20 November 2020, Nettle Infrastructure Investments held 13.68% in Bharti Infratel.
Bharti Infratel: The company informed that due to unavoidable reasons, Manish Dawar would not be able to join the company as the chief financial officer.
Apollo Hospital Enterprises: The company's board approved the proposal to raise upto Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches through further issue of securities on a preferential allotment basis and/or through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
Wipro: The IT major announced that it has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.
Tata Chemicals: On Wednesday (2 December), promoter Tata Sons bought 18,07,245 shares (0.7% equity) of Tata Chemicals at Rs 420.92 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. It held 29.39% stake in the company at the end of September.
Snowman Logistics: On Wednesday (2 December), Adani Logistics sold 9,59,356 equity shares of the company at Rs 55.64 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. Adani Logistics held 26% stake in the company at the end of September.
Indoco Remedies: On Wednesday (2 December), Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 5 lakh shares (0.54% equity) of the company at Rs 265.31 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. OHM Juniper Longterm Fund was the seller of these shares at same price.
Fermenta Biotech: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Fermenta Biotech USA, has acquired a membership interest in AGD Nutrition for an aggregate consideration of $1,260,500.
