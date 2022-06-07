Titan Company Ltd Falls 3.97%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 2.47%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 4.34% over last one month compared to 6.49% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.6% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd lost 3.97% today to trade at Rs 2111.9. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 2.47% to quote at 36433.18. The index is down 6.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 1.76% and Havells India Ltd lost 1.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.78 % over last one year compared to the 5.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 4.34% over last one month compared to 6.49% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23056 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41003 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2767.55 on 21 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1661.85 on 20 Jul 2021.

