Power Mech Projects spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 522 cr

Power Mech Projects (PMPL) on Monday announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for five separate work orders worth Rs 521.95 crore.
PMPL bagged an order worth Rs 119 crore from BHEL for civil structural & architectural works for flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system in existing 1x800 megawatt (MW) North Chennai Thermal Power Plant, Stage-III, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Another order is worth Rs 57.72 crore received from Thyssenkrupp Industries India. It involves execution of complete site services & erection works for coal, limestone & gypsum handling plant package for THDC Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2x660MW) located at Village of Dushahara Tehsil Khurja, Dist. Bulandshehar, Uttar Pradesh.
The company secured an order worth Rs 126.91 crore from Thyssenkrupp Industries India. It is for supplying structural steel fabricated items & sheeting 126.91 for coal, limestone & gypsum handling plant package for THDC Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2x660MW) located at Village of Dushahara Tehsil Khurja, Dist. Bulandshehar, Uttar Pradesh, India.
It bagged a contract worth Rs 113.32 crore for construction of Pre Engineered Buildings (PEB) sheds, structures, buildings, supply, erection & commissioning of machinery & plant in connection with setting up of Periodical Overhaul (POH) workshop for electric locomotives at Dabhoi, Vadodara, Gujarat. This work order was awarded by RVNL for a consortium of PMPL.
Further, the firm secured an order worth Rs 105 crore for ETC of balance erection works of Boiler, TG auxiliaries, critical piping, LP-MP Piping works at unit number 2 of 2x800 MW Godda, TPS, Jharkhand.
Power Mech Projects operates as an engineering and construction company, which provides erection, testing and commissioning (ETC), civil and operation and maintenance services for power projects.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 33.5% to Rs 47.60 crore on 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 902.40 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Power Mech Projects were up 0.81% at Rs 968 on the BSE.
