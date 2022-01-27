Titan Company Ltd Slides 3.95%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 2.76%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 3.98% over last one month compared to 6.56% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.92% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 3.95% today to trade at Rs 2285.5. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 2.76% to quote at 40864.2. The index is down 6.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Havells India Ltd decreased 3.78% and Rajesh Exports Ltd lost 2.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 34.9 % over last one year compared to the 19.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 3.98% over last one month compared to 6.56% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.92% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24098 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51493 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2687.3 on 07 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1396.25 on 22 Feb 2021.

