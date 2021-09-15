Titan Company Ltd Surges 2.16%

Titan Company Ltd has added 14.28% over last one month compared to 12.68% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.97% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd gained 2.16% today to trade at Rs 2100.15. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.96% to quote at 40937.79. The index is up 12.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 1.53% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 69.26 % over last one year compared to the 49.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 7975 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32119 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2102.95 on 15 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1076 on 24 Sep 2020.

