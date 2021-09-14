ISGEC Heavy ends higher after bagging order from DRDO

-
ISGEC Heavy Engineering surged 8.99% to end at Rs 795.05 after the company received an order for 25 Medical Oxygen Plants from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India.
The scope of work includes manufacturing, supplying, installing, and commissioning.
These plants have a capacity of 250 LPM (litre per minute) each and oxygen concentration of 93 (+/- 3%). The design for these oxygen plants has been developed by DRDO on the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) principle.
This is the first order Isgec has received for medical oxygen plants from DRDO. The project aims to augment the medical oxygen infrastructure in India in order for the nation to be in a stronger position to fight the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made in the last hour of trade today, 14 September 2021.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.
The company's consolidated net profit dropped 66.93% to Rs 13.63 crore on a 5.38% increase in net sales to Rs 1128.38 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
