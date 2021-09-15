HCL Technologies expands partnership with Finastra

-
HCL Technologies and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, have expanded their partnership to drive digital transformation across South Korea and Taiwan.
As part of the engagement, HCL will use its next-generation digital transformation and service capabilities to bring two of Finastra's strategic products, Fusion Cash Management and Fusion Summit, to the financial services ecosystem in the region.
Fusion Cash Management powers the digital corporate banking experience for financial institutions around the world while Fusion Summit offers a functionally rich core trading solution for capital markets.
"Finastra's strategic solutions coupled with HCL's deep industry experience, will help institutions adapt and succeed in the changing ecosystem. This partnership will help HCL further accelerate its strategic presence in South Korea and Taiwan while strengthening its long-standing relationship with Finastra," said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies.
Shares of HCL Technologies rose 2.54% to settle at Rs 1,238.30 yesterday, 13 September 2021.
HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).
