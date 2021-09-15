Wipro, Women's Business Park join Salesforce to create workshops for women

-
Wipro and Women's Business Park joined Salesforce to host a workshop series for women in Saudi Arabia to help them become certified professionals of Salesforce solutions.
The Women's Business Park (WBP), a state-of-the-art Business Center, is the result of a joint venture between Princess Nourah University (PNU), the largest women's university in the world and Wipro Arabia. It is the first all-women business and technology park in Saudi Arabia and aims to provide knowledge-based employment for women.
A key focus area of the WBP is skill development that will enable Saudi women professionals to become savvier technologists and take advantage of the emerging opportunities. The companies in the Middle East are seeing increased demand for highly skilled employees who can help them leverage customer relationship management (CRM) and related technologies to accelerate digital transformation. This workshop was one of the several upskilling initiatives designed to meet the industry demand for specialised digital talent.
On a consolidated basis, the IT major reported a 9.20% rise in net profit to Rs 3,248 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) as against Rs 2,974.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21). Revenues grew 12.35% to Rs 18,252.40 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.
Shares of Wipro rose 0.39% to 675.85 on BSE. Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
