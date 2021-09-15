Wipro, Women's Business Park join Salesforce to create workshops for women

Wipro and Women's Business Park joined Salesforce to host a workshop series for women in Saudi Arabia to help them become certified professionals of Salesforce solutions.

The Women's Business Park (WBP), a state-of-the-art Business Center, is the result of a joint venture between Princess Nourah University (PNU), the largest women's university in the world and Wipro Arabia. It is the first all-women business and technology park in Saudi Arabia and aims to provide knowledge-based employment for women.

A key focus area of the WBP is skill development that will enable Saudi women professionals to become savvier technologists and take advantage of the emerging opportunities. The companies in the Middle East are seeing increased demand for highly skilled employees who can help them leverage customer relationship management (CRM) and related technologies to accelerate digital transformation. This workshop was one of the several upskilling initiatives designed to meet the industry demand for specialised digital talent.

