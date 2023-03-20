Torrent Pharma's Gujarat facility gets one USFDA observation

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its oral-oncology manufacturing facility at Bileshwarpura, Gujarat.

The inspection was conducted from 13 March to 17 March 2023. Following the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with one observation.

We will respond to the USFDA within stipulated timeline and work closely with USFDA to address the observation at the earliest, the company said in exchange filing.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 7th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals market and is amongst the top 5 in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and vitamins minerals nutritionals (VMN).

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 13.7% to Rs 283 crore on 18.17% jump in net revenue from operations to Rs 2,491 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.21% to Rs 1,527.35 on the BSE.

