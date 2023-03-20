National Aluminium Company Ltd Slides 4.3%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.81%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 0.87% over last one month compared to 6.33% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.76% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 4.3% today to trade at Rs 79.7. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.81% to quote at 19156.68. The index is down 6.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 2.71% and Coal India Ltd lost 2.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 11.87 % over last one year compared to the 0.65% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 0.87% over last one month compared to 6.33% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132.45 on 06 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67 on 28 Sep 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)