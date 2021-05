Torrent Pharmaceuticals enters into licensing agreement with Eli Lilly

To manufacture and distribute baricitinib in India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that it has entered into a royalty free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, joining a group of leading Indian pharmaceutical companies for baricitinib for Covid-19 in India. Under the agreement, Lilly has provided the license to manufacture and distribute baricitinib to Torrent for India along with Lilly's other license partners.

The agreement will help ensure wider reach and access to patients in India and further adds to Torrent Pharma's effort in helping patients af fected by the pandemic. Baricitinib has been approved by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India for restricted emergency use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

