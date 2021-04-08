Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Transmission Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2021.

Adani Total Gas Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 993.9 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 1002.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99058 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd lost 3.83% to Rs 914.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3260 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd plummeted 3.43% to Rs 69. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd dropped 3.07% to Rs 9.47. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 357.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 672.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

