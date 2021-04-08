Dhanlaxmi Bank rallies after total deposits rise 7% YoY in March

-
Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 2.88% to Rs 15 after the bank said its total deposits rose 7.29% to Rs 11,699.15 crore as on 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 10,904.07 crore as on 31 March 2020.
Gross advance advanced 4.75% to Rs 7,121.94 crore as on 31 March 2021 from Rs 6,798.89 crore as on 31 March 2021. Gold loans jumped 48.13% to Rs 1,883.07 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 1,271.26 crore as on 31 March 2020.
Current Asset-Savings Asset (CASA) Ratio improved to 33.40% on 31 March 2021 compared with 29.80% as on 31 March 2020 and 32.30% as on 31 December 2020.
Dhanlaxmi Bank's net profit tanked 44.5% to Rs 11.81 crore on a 0.1% rise in total income to Rs 286.21 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Dhanlaxmi Bank is a bank engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services.
