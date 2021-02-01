Total Covid-19 Relief Measures Estimated At 27.1 Lakh Crore Says Finance Minister

Finance Minister noted that the preparation of budget was undertaken in an environment like never before. Global economy, which was slowing down, was pushed into uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Through the past year, the Finance Minister announced a Rs 30-lakh-crore plan. The total estimate of all relief measures announced by government & RBI so far is Rs 27.1 lakh crore (13% of GDP), the Finance Minister noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)