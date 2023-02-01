JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Railway stocks edge higher on hopes of higher allocation
Business Standard

Economic growth for FY23 seen at 7% says FM

Capital Market 

India's Union Budget for the next fiscal year is the first budget in Amrit Kaal or the 25-year-long leadup to India's 100 years of independence from colonial rule, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.

This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all. The economic growth for FY23 is seen at 7%, the FM stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 11:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU