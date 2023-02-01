Economic growth for FY23 seen at 7% says FM

India's Union Budget for the next fiscal year is the first budget in Amrit Kaal or the 25-year-long leadup to India's 100 years of independence from colonial rule, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.

This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all. The economic growth for FY23 is seen at 7%, the FM stated.

