Economic growth for FY23 seen at 7% says FM

-
ALSO READ
Dhanuka Group resolved to nurture new possibility towards Amrit Kaal and launches 'India Ka Pranam Har Kisan Ke Naam'
PM's emphasis on R&D and startups in India's journey towards self-reliance is most apt at a time when digitalisation is transforming sectors: CII
Nifty below 18,400 level, PSU bank shares advance
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
Sensex jumps 710 pts, PSU bank stocks advance
-
This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all. The economic growth for FY23 is seen at 7%, the FM stated.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU