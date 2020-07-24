Transport Corporation of India allots 1.24 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Transport Corporation of India has allotted 124,600 Equity Shares under ESOS-2006 Part-IX, ESOP-2017-1st Tranche and ESOP 2017-2nd Tranche respectively.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, in all respects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has been increased from 76,826,225 to 76,950,825 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)