JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

MOIL Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Lupin allots 49,698 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Jindal Poly Films receives upgrade in ratings for bank facilities from CRISIL

Capital Market 

Jindal Poly Films announced that CRISIL has upgraded its rating on the Bank Loan Facilities of Jindal Poly Films to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable/CRISIL Al+' from 'CRISIL A+/ Positive/CRISIL Al' as mentioned hereunder:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs.848 crore

Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable (Upgraded from 'CRISIL A+/Positive')

Short Term Rating - CRISIL Al+ (Upgraded from 'CRISIL Al')

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU