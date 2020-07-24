Jindal Poly Films receives upgrade in ratings for bank facilities from CRISIL

-
Jindal Poly Films announced that CRISIL has upgraded its rating on the Bank Loan Facilities of Jindal Poly Films to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable/CRISIL Al+' from 'CRISIL A+/ Positive/CRISIL Al' as mentioned hereunder:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs.848 crore
Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable (Upgraded from 'CRISIL A+/Positive')
Short Term Rating - CRISIL Al+ (Upgraded from 'CRISIL Al')
