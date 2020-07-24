Jindal Poly Films receives upgrade in ratings for bank facilities from CRISIL

Jindal Poly Films announced that CRISIL has upgraded its rating on the Bank Loan Facilities of Jindal Poly Films to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable/CRISIL Al+' from 'CRISIL A+/ Positive/CRISIL Al' as mentioned hereunder:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs.848 crore

Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable (Upgraded from 'CRISIL A+/Positive')

Short Term Rating - CRISIL Al+ (Upgraded from 'CRISIL Al')

