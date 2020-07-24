JUST IN
Board of Hero MotoCorp approves additional investment up to Rs 83.99 cr in Ather Energy

At meeting held on 23 July 2020

The Board of Hero MotoCorp in its meeting held on 23 July 2020, has approved an investment of up to Rs 83.99 crore in one or more tranches, in Ather Energy through Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares.

Post this investment, the shareholding of Hero MotoCorp in Ather Energy will increase from 35.10% (31.27% on a fully diluted basis) to 38.57% (34.58% on a fully diluted basis).

