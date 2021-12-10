Trident gains on decent November 2021 production update

-
ALSO READ
Trident Takes Giant Leap towards Becoming a National Brand with myTrident.com
Benchmarks trade with decent gains; auto stocks climb
Barometers trade with decent gains; FMCG share advance
NMDC rises after decent production, offtake numbers in Oct
Trident snaps 8-day rising streak; gains over 453% this year
-
Trident rose 1.75% to Rs 55.10 after the firm announced a satifactory production update for November 2021.
In the home textile division, production of bath linen rose 6.47% to 4,902 metric tonnes (MT) in November 2021 as against 4,604 MT in November 2020. Production of bed linen gained 2.40% to 3.40 million metric (MM) in November 2021 from 3.32 MM in November 2020. Production of yarn jumped 18.55% to 10,894 MT in November 2021 over 9,189 MT in November 2020.
In paper & chemicals division, production of paper rose 5.60% to 12,962 MT in November 2021 as compared with 12,274 MT in November 2020. Production of chemicals climbed 8.68% to 8,877 MT in November 2021 as against 8,168 MT in November 2020.
Meanwhile, the Ludhiana based textile manufacturer announced an exclusive discount on all its products on its website "www.myTrident.com" for its 15 lakh shareholders. This offer is valid from 10 December 2021 until 2 January 2022 wherein each shareholder can avail Rs 2,000 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Trident rose 122% to Rs 234.59 crore on 44.1% rise in net sales to Rs 1,691.59 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU